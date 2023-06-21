Fundamental Research Analysts Give Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) a C$3.04 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 target price on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Noram Lithium Stock Performance
CVE:NRM opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. Noram Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 29.54, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.46.
About Noram Lithium
