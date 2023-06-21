Fundamental Research Analysts Give Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) a C$3.04 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 target price on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

CVE:NRM opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. Noram Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 29.54, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.46.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

