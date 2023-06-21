Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of FTFT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Future FinTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.
Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).
