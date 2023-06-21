Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

Shares of FTFT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Future FinTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

About Future FinTech Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Future FinTech Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the period. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.