GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get GDS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of GDS by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 71.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $6,510,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

GDS Trading Down 7.1 %

GDS Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. GDS has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Rating

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.