Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 4,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Genenta Science Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genenta Science

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genenta Science stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.25% of Genenta Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.