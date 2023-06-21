General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE GE opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

