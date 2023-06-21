General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.26-$4.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Mills stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

