Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James reduced their price target on Genius Brands International from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 1,322,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,039,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 177,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %

About Genius Brands International

NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Genius Brands International has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

(Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.