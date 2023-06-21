Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.02.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $60,850,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Genuine Parts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

