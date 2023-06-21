Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Shares Down 4.4%

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 967,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,927,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Getaround in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of September 30, 2022, it operated approximately 72,000 cars in over 1,000 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.
