Global Blue Group (GB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th.

NYSE GB opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $921.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.49. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blue Group stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 216.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

