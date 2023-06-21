Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

