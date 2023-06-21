Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Down 0.8%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 9.96 and last traded at 9.96. Approximately 26,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 33,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.04.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.41.

Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.66%.

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

