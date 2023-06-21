Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.35.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.