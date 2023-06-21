Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Down 10.4%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 110,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,015,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSUN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

