GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.16. 120,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 166,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$195.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

