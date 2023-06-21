GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 340,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.82, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.89. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.