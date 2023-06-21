Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$97.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.63.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

GRT.UN opened at C$75.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$88.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.06.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.26%.

(Get Rating

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.