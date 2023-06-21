Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 133,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 148,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

