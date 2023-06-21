Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Gravitas Education Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravitas Education

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 13.65% of Gravitas Education at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravitas Education Company Profile

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Featured Stories

