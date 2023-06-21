GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.11

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 6600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GreenFirst Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$213.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.
