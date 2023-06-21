GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Down 1.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.74. 53,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 132,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

About GreenPower Motor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

