GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Down 1.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.74. 53,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 132,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
