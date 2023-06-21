Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.60 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 147.80 ($1.89). 408,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 608,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.90).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.35) target price on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £800.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.72 and a beta of 0.14.
In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 3,538 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £5,837.70 ($7,469.87). Also, insider Duncan Neale acquired 1,607 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £2,490.85 ($3,187.27). Insiders purchased 7,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company's stock.
