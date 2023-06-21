Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Grupo Comercial Chedraui to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors 2.07% 14.55% 4.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors 1118 2750 3004 114 2.30

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,464.25%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 104.48%. Given Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grupo Comercial Chedraui is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A 3.03 Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors $27.01 billion $611.37 million 201.70

Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grupo Comercial Chedraui competitors beat Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

