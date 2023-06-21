H.B. Fuller (FUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FUL opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

