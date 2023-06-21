Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 2.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 4,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Haier Smart Home Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

