Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 1,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNVR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 200,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

