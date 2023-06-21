Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Down 3.2%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 241.20 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 241.20 ($3.09). 1,621,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,611,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.30 ($3.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.57) to GBX 360 ($4.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 470 ($6.01) to GBX 310 ($3.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 278.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbour Energy

About Harbour Energy

In other news, insider Linda Cook sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.12), for a total value of £15,498.88 ($19,832.22). 34.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

