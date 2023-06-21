Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Head to Head Contrast

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hargreaves Lansdown and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 2 2 2 0 2.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus price target of $818.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,050.82%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $2.87, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Hargreaves Lansdown’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hargreaves Lansdown is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Hut 8 Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 4.89 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -3.24

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Hut 8 Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

