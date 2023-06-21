Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 918495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.85 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

Featured Stories

