Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Hays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Hays has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

