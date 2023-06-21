HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,480 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

ET stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

