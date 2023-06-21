HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT stock opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

