HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 209 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

