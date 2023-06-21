HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 210 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

