HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

