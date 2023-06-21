HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

