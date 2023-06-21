HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 95,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

