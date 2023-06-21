HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

