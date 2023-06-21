HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,670,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,666,000 after purchasing an additional 283,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

