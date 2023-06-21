HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 528 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

