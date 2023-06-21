HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 86,632 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 473,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 40,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $501.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

