HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,309 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

