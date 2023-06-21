HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,375 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

