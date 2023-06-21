HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.