HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BUG stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.84 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

