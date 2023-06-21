HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

