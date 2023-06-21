HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 353 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

