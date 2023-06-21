HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 696 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 92,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.7% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $415.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

