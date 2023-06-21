HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,329,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after buying an additional 668,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 719,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 297,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,385,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 842,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 332,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $881.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

