HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 231.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 574.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 147,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 125,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,102,000.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

